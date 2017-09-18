BRIEF-Team Inc announces leadership changes

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Team Inc
* Says Gary G. Yesavage appointed interim CEO
* Says CEO Ted W. Owen resigned
* Says Owen resigned from the board
* Team Inc - company undertakes search for permanent CEO
* Team Inc - board is continuing review of company’s operating plan, including company’s transaction integration process
* Team Inc - expects cost reduction initiatives to be in addition to program to reduce annual operating expense run rate by approximately $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: