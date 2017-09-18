FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Team Inc announces leadership changes
September 18, 2017 / 12:09 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Team Inc announces leadership changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Team Inc

* Says Gary G. Yesavage appointed interim CEO

* Says CEO Ted W. Owen resigned

* Says Owen resigned from the board

* Team Inc - ‍company undertakes search for permanent CEO​

* Team Inc - ‍board is continuing review of company’s operating plan, including company’s transaction integration process​

* Team Inc - ‍expects cost reduction initiatives to be in addition to program to reduce annual operating expense run rate by approximately $30 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

