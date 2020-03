March 10 (Reuters) - Team17 Group PLC:

* TEAM17 GROUP PLC - UNAUDITED FINAL RESULTS

* TEAM17 - FY ADJUSTED EBITDA £22.1M VERSUS £15.3M

* TEAM17 - FY REVENUE £61.8M VERSUS £43.2M

* TEAM17 GROUP PLC - HEADCOUNT INCREASED 20% TO 200 AT END OF YEAR

* TEAM17 GROUP PLC - OUR PIPELINE FOR 2020 REMAINS SOLID

* TEAM17 - TO DATE HAVE NOT SEEN ANY CLEAR IMPACT ON BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: