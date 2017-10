Oct 8 (Reuters) - Teamax Smart City Technology Corp Ltd

* Says it plans to set up unit with registered capital of 100 million yuan ($15.03 million)

* Says it scraps plan to acquire stake in Indonesia’s PT. Nusantara Infrastructure Tbk. as concerning parties failed to reach agreement

* Says shares to resume trading on Oct 9

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2yyySSi; bit.ly/2g1NylE

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6533 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)