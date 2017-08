June 20 (Reuters) - Teamax Smart City Technology Corp Ltd

* Says unit plans to set up investment management firm worth 200 million yuan ($29.28 million) with partners

* Says unit scraps plan to buy property assets for 200 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sv0QZC; bit.ly/2rKuXiw

