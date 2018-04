BRIEF-Teamsters Canada says Teamsters, IBEW to postpone strike at CP

April 20 (Reuters) - TEAMSTERS CANADA :

* TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS TEAMSTERS, IBEW TO POSTPONE STRIKE AT CP

* TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS MINISTER OF LABOUR AGREED TO CANADIAN PACIFIC’S REQUEST TO ORDER VOTE ON FINAL OFFER TO RENEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENTS

* TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS THE TEAMSTERS AND THE IBEW WILL POSTPONE A STRIKE UNTIL THEIR MEMBERS HAVE HAD CHANCE TO VOTE ON THE AGREEMENT

* TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS BOTH UNIONS STRONGLY RECOMMEND THAT THEIR MEMBERS REJECT THE COMPANY OFFERS

* TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS UNIONS WILL NOT RELEASE SPECIFIC DETAILS OF OFFER UNTIL WORKERS HAVE HAD CHANCE TO VIEW THEM FIRST

* TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS THE OFFER DOES NOT “SATISFY WORKERS’ CONCERNS ON FATIGUE AND WAGES” Further company coverage: