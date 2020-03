March 27 (Reuters) -

* TEAMSTERS SAYS REACHED AGREEMENT WITH US FOODS, SAFEWAY-ALBERTSONS IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* TEAMSTERS SAYS NEW TEMPORARY AGREEMENT TO ALLOW TEAMSTERS LOCAL 455, LOCAL 690, LOCAL 174 AND JOINT COUNCIL 28 TO WORK THROUGH PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS