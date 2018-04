April 18 (Reuters) - Teamsters:

* TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE FORMALLY SERVED 72 HOURS’ NOTICE OF INTENT TO STRIKE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY

* UNION HOPES TO REACH NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT THAT MEMBERS CAN RATIFY, AND TO MOVE FORWARD WITHOUT A SERVICE DISRUPTION

* TALKS WITH COMPANY WILL RESUME IN MORNING OF WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18