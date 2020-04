April 29 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp:

* TEAMSTERS URGE TENET HEALTHCARE SHAREHOLDERS TO REJECT $24 MILLION CEO PAY PACKAGE AS COMPANY’S FRONTLINE WORKERS CONFRONT COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND FURLOUGHS

* TEAMSTERS- INTRODUCING A PROPOSAL TO HAVE INDEPENDENT BOARD LEADERSHIP AND SEPARATE FUNCTIONS OF CEO AND CHAIR OF BOARD OF TENET HEALTHCARE