Feb 22 (Reuters) - Teamtalk Ltd:

* HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE NZ$2.1 MILLION VERSUS NZ$1.3 MILLION ‍​

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$17.4 MILLION, DOWN 1.3 PERCENT

* “ON TRACK FOR A RESUMPTION OF DIVIDENDS ,WITH REINSTATEMENT OF THE DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT OPTION AT THE END OF FY2018” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: