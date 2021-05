BRIEF-Teamviewer AG Says Q1 Adj. EBITDA Up 22% to 90 Mln EUR

May 4 (Reuters) - TeamViewer AG:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA ROSE 22 PERCENT TO 90 MILLION EUR

* Q1 2021: TEAMVIEWER PREPARES GROUND FOR LONG-TERM GROWTH AND ACHIEVES RECORD BILLINGS

* FULL-YEAR 2021 OUTLOOK CONFIRMED: EUR 585M - 605M BILLINGS WITH 49 - 51% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN AND REVENUE OF EUR 525M - 540M

* SAYS STRONG BILLINGS GROWTH OF 26% AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES TO EUR 146.6M

