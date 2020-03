March 13 (Reuters) - Teamway International Group Holdings Ltd:

* GROUP EXPECTS TO RECORD A SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR YEAR

* TEAMWAY INTERNATIONAL GROUP SEES DELAY IN RESUMING TO ORIGINAL PRODUCTION SCHEDULE & OVERALL DROP IN GROUP’S PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN Q1 OF 2020

* EXPECTED LOWER LOSS DUE TO ABSENCE OF ONE-OFF IMPAIRMENT OF LOAN AND INTEREST RECEIVABLES OF ABOUT RMB48 MILLION IN FY18