Sept 21 (Reuters) - IFIXIT :

* IFIXIT - A TEARDOWN OF APPLE’S LATEST IPHONES SHOWS COMPONENTS FROM MICRON TECHNOLOGY, TOSHIBA, BROADCOM, SKYWORKS

* IFIXIT - A TEARDOWN OF APPLE’S LATEST IPHONES ALSO SHOWS COMPONENTS FROM NXP, MURATA, STMICROELECTRONICS

* IFIXIT - THE APPLE IPHONES TEARDOWN HAS NO MENTION OF COMPONENTS FROM QUALCOMM AND SAMSUNG