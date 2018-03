March 16 (Reuters) - Tearlab Corp:

* TEARLAB CORPORATION ANNOUNCES VOLUNTARY DELISTING FROM TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE

* TEARLAB CORP - ‍ DELISTING FROM TSX WILL NOT AFFECT COMPANY’S LISTING ON OVER-THE-COUNTER MARKET PLACE​

* TEARLAB CORP - ‍WILL BE UNABLE TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH TSX’S CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS BY DEADLINE SET BY TSX, MARCH 29, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: