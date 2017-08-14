FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TearLab Corporation Q2 loss per share $0.68
August 14, 2017 / 8:18 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-TearLab Corporation Q2 loss per share $0.68

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tearlab Corp

* TearLab Corporation reports second quarter and first half 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.68

* Q2 revenue $7.0 million

* TearLab Corp - expects to file its application for clearance of TearLab Discover System, with U.S. Food and Drug Administration in second half of 2017

* TearLab Corp - for balance of Q3 2017 and into Q4 2017, company will be taking necessary steps to complete a capital raise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

