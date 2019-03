BRIEF-Tecan Group AG Reports Sales For Fiscal Year 2018 Of CHF 593.8 Million

March 11 (Reuters) - Tecan Group AG:

* FULL-YEAR 2019 SALES ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE IN MID- TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE IN LOCAL CURRENCIES

* SALES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 CLIMBED BY 7.4% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES OR 8.2% IN SWISS FRANCS TO CHF 593.8 MILLION (2017: CHF 548.6 MILLION)

* FOR FY 2019, REPORTED EBITDA MARGIN EXPECTED TO EXPAND TO AROUND 19% OF SALES

* OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION ROSE BY 5.4% TO CHF 110.3 MILLION IN FISCAL YEAR (2017: CHF 104.6 MILLION)

* FULL-YEAR 2018 NET PROFIT OF CHF 70.7 MILLION VERSUS CHF 65.9 MILLION IN 2017

* FULL-YEAR 2018 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED TO CHF 6.02