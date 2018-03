BRIEF-Tecan Group FY EBITDA Up At CHF 105.3 Mln

March 14 (Reuters) - Tecan Group AG:

* FY OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA) OF CHF 105.3 MILLION (2016: CHF 89.0 MILLION)

* FY NET PROFIT OF CHF 66.5 MILLION (2016: CHF 54.5 MILLION); INCREASE OF 22.0%

* INCREASE IN DIVIDEND PROPOSED FROM CHF 1.75 TO CHF 2.00 PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK 2018: FORECAST FOR ORGANIC GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCIES IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE

* OUTLOOK 2018: POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS NOT TAKEN INTO ACCOUNT

* OUTLOOK 2018: FURTHER YEAR OF EBITDA MARGIN OF MORE THAN 19% OF SALES EXPECTED

* FY ORDER ENTRY BY 12.1% TO CHF 564.1 MILLION (2016: CHF 503.2 MILLION)

* FY SALES UP 8.3% IN CHF OR 8.0% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES TO CHF 548.4 MILLION IN 2017 (2016: CHF 506.2 MILLION)