Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tecan Group AG:

* H1 SALES OF CHF 273.5 MILLION (H1 2017: CHF 252.2 MILLION)

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA) OF CHF 48.1 MILLION (H1 2017: CHF 41.6 MILLION)

* H1 NET PROFIT OF CHF 29.2 MILLION (H1 2017: CHF 26.0 MILLION)

* ORGANIC OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 CONFIRMED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)