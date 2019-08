Aug 30 (Reuters) - TECAN GROUP AG:

* TANIA MICKI TO SUCCEED LONG-TIME CFO RUDOLF EUGSTER IN Q1 2020 WITH EFFECT FROM 2019 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* TANIA MICKI WILL JOIN COMPANY BY MARCH 1, 2020 AT LATEST TO ENSURE AN ORDERLY HANDOVER AND INDUCTION.

* RUDOLF EUGSTER WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY FOLLOWING ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2019 AND THEIR PRESENTATION IN MARCH 2020.