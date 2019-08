Aug 15 (Reuters) - TECAN GROUP AG:

* H1 SALES OF CHF 296.1 MILLION (H1 2018: CHF 273.5 MILLION)

* H1 REPORTED NET PROFIT OF CHF 25.3 MILLION, INCLUDING ALL ACQUISITION-RELATED COSTS (H1 2018: CHF 29.2 MILLION)

* H1 REPORTED OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA) OF CHF 49.3 MILLION (H1 2018: CHF 48.1 MILLION)