March 22 (Reuters) - Tecan Group AG:

* TECAN TO VERTICALLY INTEGRATE SUPPLIER OF KEY PARTS

* PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF USD 22.5 MILLION (CHF 22.4 MILLION) WILL BE FULLY PAID IN CASH

* COST BENEFITS BY INTERNALIZING SUPPLY ARE EXPECTED TO ENHANCE OPERATING PROFITABILITY BEYOND 2019

* TECAN GROUP - TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EPS, IMPACT ON COMMUNICATED EBITDA MARGIN OUTLOOK FOR 2019 WILL BE SLIGHTLY POSITIVE

* SALES TO THIRD PARTIES ARE ONLY EXPECTED TO GENERATE ADDITIONAL SALES IN A LOW- TO MID SINGLE-DIGIT MILLION SWISS FRANC AMOUNT IN 2019

* TECAN - AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SUPPLIER TO VERTICALLY INTEGRATE MANUFACTURING OF CRITICAL PRECISION-MACHINED PARTS FOR LIQUID HANDLING PUMP PORTFOLIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Akashdeep Baruah)