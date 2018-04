April 9(Reuters) - Tech-bank Food Co Ltd

* Says co plans to acquire 23.8 percent stake (14.5 million shares) in Hangzhou Qiandaohu Xunlong Sci-tech Co Ltd (target firm), at the price of 114.6 million yuan

* Says co will become the top shareholder of target firm

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WLUijL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)