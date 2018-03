March 6 (Reuters) - Tech-Bank Food Co Ltd:

* SAYS FEB HOG SALES AT 196.5 MILLION YUAN ($30.98 million), UP 1.4 PERCENT M/M

* SAYS FEB AVERAGE SELLING PRICES DOWN 10.5 PERCENT M/M AT 13.25 YUAN/KG Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2D2DwG9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3425 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)