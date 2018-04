April 19 (Reuters) - Tech Data Corp:

* TECH DATA ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP SUCCESSION

* TECH DATA CORP - COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018

* TECH DATA CORP - HUME WILL SUCCEED ROBERT M. DUTKOWSKY, WHO WILL TRANSITION TO ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)