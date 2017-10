Oct 26 (Reuters) - Tech Data Corp

* Tech Data Corp - ‍on Oct 25, co terminated agreements relating to synthetic lease arrangement with SunTrust Bank, SunTrust Equity Funding​ - SEC filing

* Tech Data - ‍pursuant to termination agreement, co terminated synthetic lease, purchased real property that was subject to synthetic lease for $156.2 million​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zRDkZW) Further company coverage: