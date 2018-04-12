FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 6:44 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Tech Mahindra Partners With ChromaWay To Bring Consortium Databases To Indian Market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Tech Mahindra Ltd:

* TECH MAHINDRA LTD PARTNERS WITH BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER CHROMAWAY TO BRING CONSORTIUM DATABASES TO INDIAN MARKET Source text: Bangalore – April 12, 2018: Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced today its partnership with Stockholm based company which has been pioneering blockchain solutions in the public and private sector since 2014, ChromaWay, to deliver blockchain technology to the Indian market. Further company coverage:

