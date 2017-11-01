FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2017 / 9:56 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Tech Mahindra says Sept-qtr profit up about 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Tech Mahindra Ltd

* Says Sept quarter consol profit after tax 8.36 billion rupees - TV ‍​

* Says Sept quarter consol revenue 76.06 billion rupees - TV ‍​

* Says active client count stood at 885 in Q2, adds 21 active clients Q-o-Q‍​

* Sept quarter consol profit 6.45 billion rupees last year; consol revenue from operations 71.67 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol profit was 7.18 billion rupees

* Says software headcount at quarter end stood at 75,587

* The profit and revenue alerts were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2gTxUW7 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
