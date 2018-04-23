BRIEF-Tech Mahindra To Establish Cyber Security Operations Centre In Vijayawada

April 23 (Reuters) - Tech Mahindra Ltd:

* TECH MAHINDRA- COLLABORATION WITH STATE GOVERNMENT OF ANDHRA PRADESH TO ESTABLISH CYBER SECURITY OPERATIONS CENTRE IN VIJAYAWADA Source text: [Tech Mahindra<here >, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions today announced its collaboration with the state government of Andhra Pradesh to establish country’s first Cyber Security Operations Centre (APCSOC) in the city of Vijayawada. The state-of-the-art Cyber Security Operations Centre inaugurated today is equipped with traditional SOC and predictive threat analytics capabilities. The security coverage extends to all central and state government entities] Further company coverage: