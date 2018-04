April 25 (Reuters) - Techcomp Holdings Ltd:

* BOARD INFORMED BY EXEC DIRECTOR & GUO BING ON 18 APRIL ABOUT SALE OF 44.4% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CO FOR HK$399.2 MILLION

* GUO ALSO ENTERED SPA IN RELATION TO SALE SHARE OF SHARES REPRESENTING ABOUT 17.2% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CO FOR HK$154.7 MILLION

* APPLICATION HAS BEEN MADE BY CO FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN ITS SHARES ON HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE AND SGX-ST ON 25 APRIL 2018