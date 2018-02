Feb 6 (Reuters) - Techfinancials Inc:

* NON-CORE ASSET DISPOSAL: UPDATE

* DECIDED NOT TO PROGRESS WITH PROPOSED SALE OF SHAREHOLDINGS IN NON-CORE UNITS, B.O. TRADEFINANCIALS, MARKETFINANCIALS TO S. WIN HOLDINGS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)