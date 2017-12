Dec 29 (Reuters) - Technical Communications Corp:

* TECHNICAL COMMUNICATIONS CORP SAYS “THERE IS DOUBT ABOUT OUR ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS A GOING CONCERN” - SEC FILING

* TECHNICAL COMMUNICATIONS - EXPECT PRINCIPAL SOURCES OF LIQUIDITY WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ACTIVITIES THROUGH JUNE 30, 2018