March 5 (Reuters) - TECHNICOLOR SA:

* REG-TECHNICOLOR: TECHNICOLOR APPOINTS LAURENT CAROZZI AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* CAROZZI IS JOINING TECHNICOLOR FROM PUBLICIS

* ‍CAROZZI WILL BECOME MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE FROM MARCH 12 TH 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)