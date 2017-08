BRIEF-Technicolor cuts FY adj EBITDA target by EUR 40 mln

June 29 (Reuters) - TECHNICOLOR SA

* ‍EXPECTS PROFITABILITY OF CONNECTED HOME SEGMENT TO BE AFFECTED BY MEMORY COSTS INCREASES​

* ‍NOW ANTICIPATES THIS WILL REPRESENT ADDITIONAL NEGATIVE IMPACT AT ADJUSTED EBITDA LEVEL OF AROUND EUR 40 MILLION COMPARED TO ITS PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍DRAM PRICING INCREASED BY AN ADDITIONAL 15% AT END OF Q2 COMPARED TO Q1​

* ‍FURTHER DRAM PRICING INCREASES ARE EXPECTED FOR REST OF 2017​

* ‍DOUBLE DIGIT INCREASES IN FLASH MEMORIES PRICING ARE EXPECTED FOR REST OF 2017​

* TECHNICOLOR NOW EXPECTS A NET NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ADJUSTED EBITDA OF CONNECTED HOME OF C. EUR 30 MILLION IN H1OF 2017 COMPARED TO LAST YEAR

* ‍FOR H2 2017, IMPACT, IN EVENT THERE IS NO SUCCESS IN ONGOING MITIGATION ACTIONS, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND EUR 50 MILLION COMPARED TO LAST YEAR.​

* Group Maintains Its Free Cash Flow Objective

* CONNECTED HOME REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO DECLINE BY AROUND 10% IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 DUE TO UNFAVORABLE COMPARISON TO FIRST HALF OF 2016

* ‍REVISING ITS FY2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA OBJECTIVE, WHICH NOW EXPECTED IN RANGE OF EUR 420 MILLION TO EUR 480 MILLION (VERSUS EUR 460 MILLION - EUR 520 MILLION)​