BRIEF-Technicolor Negotiates Strategic Transaction Concerning Its Patent Licensing Business

Dec 18 (Reuters) - TECHNICOLOR SA:

* REG-TECHNICOLOR: TECHNICOLOR NEGOTIATING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION CONCERNING ITS PATENT LICENSING BUSINESS

* ‍THERE IS NO ASSURANCE THAT TRANSACTION WILL TAKE PLACE, CO IS CONFIDENT IT WILL REACH AN AGREEMENT​

* ‍TECHNICOLOR SUSPENDED ITS COMMERCIAL PATENT LICENSING DISCUSSIONS​

* REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS REGARDING ONGOING LITIGATIONS IN GERMANY AND FRANCE​

* ‍PERFORMANCE OF OPERATING BUSINESSES IS IN LINE WITH GROUP‘S EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍TECHNICOLOR ANTICIPATES GENERATING FY ADJUSTED EBITDA AROUND EUR 370 MILLION​

* ‍FY GUIDANCE TECHNOLOGY SEGMENT CONSEQUENTLY EXPECTED TO GENERATE AROUND EUR 70 MILLION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA​

* ‍SEES FY FREE CASH FLOW OF C. EUR 75 MILLION BEFORE CASH SETTLEMENTS IN CATHODE RAY TUBE CARTEL CASE​

* ‍FY GUIDANCE TECHNOLOGY SEGMENT CONSEQUENTLY EXPECTED TO GENERATE AROUND EUR 25 MILLION OF FREE CASH FLOW