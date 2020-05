BRIEF-Technicolor: Reception Of Indicative New Financing Offers

May 26 (Reuters) - Technicolor SA:

* TECHNICOLOR: RECEPTION OF INDICATIVE NEW FINANCING OFFERS

* NEGOTIATIONS WITH INVESTORS AND CREDITORS TO IMPLEMENT SUCH NEW FINANCING

* SOLICITATION OF THE RELEVANT CREDITORS TO PETITION FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF A CONCILIATOR

* NEW FINANCING, WHICH AMOUNT TO C. EUR 400 MILLION, WOULD ALLOW COMPANY TO PAY OFF $110 MILLION SHORT-TERM FACILITY GRANTED BY JP MORGAN IN MARCH 2020 AND DUE ON JULY 31ST 2020 AND FINANCE LIQUIDITY NEEDS OF GROUP AS FROM JULY 2020

* GLOBAL MARKET CONDITIONS, AS WELL AS IMPACT OF COVID 19 CRISIS ON CO’S BUSINESS IN SHORT TERM HAVE LIMITED ABILITY OF COMPANY TO LAUNCH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EUR 300 MILLION RIGHTS ISSUE

* INTENDS TO IMPLEMENT A LONG TERM SUSTAINABLE FINANCIAL STRUCTURE FOR COMPANY, INCLUDING BY WAY OF DEBT TO EQUITY SWAP, DEPENDING OF COURSE ON DISCUSSIONS WITH ITS EXISTING CREDITORS IN THIS RESPECT

* SOLICITATION WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME ON MAY 28TH, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED BY COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)