BRIEF-Technicolor Says Q1 Performance In Line

April 25 (Reuters) - TECHNICOLOR SA:

* REG-TECHNICOLOR: Q1 2018 TRADING COMMENTARY

* TECHNICOLOR’S Q1 PERFORMANCE IS IN LINE, AS EXPECTED

* MARKET CONDITIONS ARE OVERALL ALIGNED WITH EXPECTATIONS

* CONFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* CONNECTED HOME: Q1 REVENUES ABOVE EXPECTATIONS AND STABLE AT CONSTANT RATE COMPARED TO LAST YEAR

* PRODUCTION SERVICES: Q1 SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH

* DVD SERVICES: LOWER Q1 REVENUES COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR, BROADLY IN LINE WITH GROUP’S EXPECTATIONS

* FOR CONNECTED HOME, MARGIN PRESSURES REMAIN

* CONNECTED HOME: MANAGEMENT ACTIONS ARE BEING IMPLEMENTED TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE EFFECTS OF FUTURE COMPONENT PRICE INCREASES, STARTING IN Q3