April 26 (Reuters) - TECHNICOLOR SA:

* SUSPENDS SHARE MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT FOR WHICH IT PREVIOUSLY APPOINTED NATIXIS

* SUSPENDS SHARE MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH EFFECT ON APRIL 26, 2018

WILL PUBLISH A PRESS RELEASE AS SOON AS SHARE MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT IS RE-ACTIVATED