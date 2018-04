April 24 (Reuters) - TechnipFMC PLC:

* TECHNIPFMC PLC - COMMENCED AN EXCHANGE OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED 3.45 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022, SERIES A

* TECHNIPFMC PLC - EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 22, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED