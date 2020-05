May 22 (Reuters) - TECHNIPFMC PLC:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ENTRY INTO A £600 MILLION EUROPEAN COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM UNDER THE BANK OF ENGLAND’S COVID CORPORATE FINANCING FACILITY AND ENTRY INTO A €500 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY Source text for Eikon:

