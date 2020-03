March 15 (Reuters) - TechnipFMC PLC:

* TECHNIPFMC PROVIDES UPDATE ON PLANNED SEPARATION

* TECHNIPFMC-IMPACT OF COVID-19 CREATED MARKET ENVIRONMENT THAT IS NOT CONDUCIVE TO CO’S PLANNED SEPARATION INTO TECHNIPFMC AND TECHNIP ENERGIES, NOW

* TECHNIPFMC- CO REITERATES THAT THE STRATEGIC RATIONALE FOR THE SEPARATION REMAINS UNCHANGED

* TECHNIPFMC-CO COMMITTED TO TRANSACTION,CONTINUES PREPARATIONS TO ENSURE THAT TWO COMPANIES ARE READY FOR SEPARATION WHEN MARKETS SUFFICIENTLY RECOVER