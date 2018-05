BRIEF-Technipfmc Reports Qtrly EPS $0.20

May 9 (Reuters) - Technipfmc Plc:

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28, EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY INBOUND ORDERS $3,487.0 MILLION VERSUS $1,589.5 MILLION

* BACKLOG OF $14,012.0 MILLION AT QUARTER END

* “REMAIN CONFIDENT SUBSEA ORDERS WILL GROW IN 2018”

* SEES FY ONSHORE/OFFSHORE REVENUE IN A RANGE OF $5.3 – $5.7 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.34, REVENUE VIEW $3.14 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES APPROXIMATELY $300 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR

* SEES MERGER INTEGRATION AND RESTRUCTURING COSTS APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR