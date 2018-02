Feb 21 (Reuters) - Technipfmc Plc:

* TECHNIPFMC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.33

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE $3,683.0 MILLION​

* QUARTER-END ‍BACKLOG $12,982.8 MILLION​

* “‍IN 2018, WE EXPECT TO SEE ANOTHER INCREASE IN SUBSEA MARKET ACTIVITY”​

* ‍RECORDED A TAX PROVISION DURING Q4 OF $295.8 MILLION​

* SEES 2018 ONSHORE/OFFSHORE REVENUE IN A RANGE OF $5.3 BILLION – 5.7 BILLION

* SEES ‍2018 SUBSEA REVENUE IN A RANGE OF $5.0 BILLION- 5.3 BILLION​

* SEES ‍2018 SURFACE TECHNOLOGIES REVENUE IN A RANGE OF $1.5 BILLION - 1.6 BILLION​