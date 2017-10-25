FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TechnipFMC reports quarterly ‍diluted earnings per share of $0.26​
Sections
Featured
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
Technology
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 9:48 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

BRIEF-TechnipFMC reports quarterly ‍diluted earnings per share of $0.26​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - TechnipFMC Plc

* TechnipFMC Plc qtrly ‍diluted earnings per share of $0.26​

* TechnipFMC Plc - ‍excluding charges and credits of $0.13 per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.39​ for quarter

* TechnipFMC Plc - qtrly ‍inbound orders of $2.5 billion, including subsea of $980 million and onshore/offshore of $1.2 billion​

* TechnipFMC Plc qtrly ‍revenue $4,140.9 million, up 17.8 percent from last year​

* TechnipFMC Plc - sees 2017 onshore/offshore revenue of at least $7.7 billion‍​

* TechnipFMC Plc - at qrtr end backlog 13,902.4 million ‍​

* TechnipFMC Plc - sees 2018 ‍subsea​ revenue in a range of $5.0 billion -$5.3 billion

* TechnipFMC Plc - sees ‍2018 onshore/offshore revenue​ in a range of $5.3 billion - $5.7 billion

* TechnipFMC Plc sees ‍capital expenditures approximately $250 million for full year 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.