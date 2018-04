April 27 (Reuters) - TechnipFMC PLC:

* TECHNIPFMC PLC SAYS CEO DOUGLAS J. PFERDEHIRT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $12.7 MILLION

* TECHNIPFMC PLC SAYS CFO MARYANN T. MANNEN'S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $7.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2KhRMzA) Further company coverage: