BRIEF-Technogym FY Adjust. Net Profit At EUR 85.4 Mln

March 17 (Reuters) - Technogym SpA:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 669 MILLION VERSUS EUR 668.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY ADJUSTED NET PROFIT EUR 85.4 MILLION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PREMATURE TO MAKE PREDICTIONS ON EVOLUTION OF THE COMING MONTHS

* IN CURRENT SCENARIO, CO CONFIRMS MEDIUM-TERM DEVELOPMENT GUIDELINES

* IN COVID-19 SCENARIO WE ARE STRONGLY FOCUSED ON PRESERVING HEALTH OF OUR TEAM, ON LIMITING COSTS WHILE MAINTAINING OUR INVESTMENT PROGRAMS AND STAYING CLOSE TO OUR CUSTOMERS - CEO

* IN THE MEDIUM-LONG TERM, WE ARE CONFIDENT THAT, AFTER THE COVID-19 EMERGENCY, THE FITNESS & WELLNESS TREND WILL RESUME ITS GROWTH TRAJECTORY - CEO

* LOOKING TO THE FUTURE, WE CONFIRM OUR STRATEGY OF SUSTAINABLE AND PROFITABLE GROWTH THANKS TO THE RAISING INTEREST OF CONSUMERS IN WELLNESS - CEO

* 2020 WILL ALSO BE THE YEAR OF OLYMPICS AND TECHNOGYM WILL BE OFFICIAL AND EXCLUSIVE SUPPLIER OF TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS, OUR EIGHTH OLYMPIC EXPERIENCE- CEO

* OUTLOOK, TO CONTINUE TO CONSTANTLY MONITOR EVOLUTION OF HEALTH EMERGENCY RESULTING FROM SPREAD OF COVID-19, ADOPTING ALL DECISIONS AND MEASURES NECESSARY TO FACE THE EMERGENCY