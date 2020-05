BRIEF-Technogym Q1 Revenue Down 11.2% At EUR 116.8 Mln

May 13 (Reuters) - Technogym SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 116.8 MILLION, DOWN 11.2% YEAR/YEAR

* GROWTH IN HOME FITNESS DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS IN Q1: INSIDE SALES (+10%) AND RETAIL (+72%)

* CEO SAYS RESULT FOR QUARTER WAS AFFECTED BY LOCKDOWN IN BUSINESS TO BUSINESS SECTOR

* CEO SAYS AS OF MAY SITUATION FOR FITNESS CLUBS IS IMPROVING

* CEO SAYS IN CHINA FITNESS CENTERS ARE OPERATIONAL AND OTHER COUNTRIES WILL FOLLOW SHORTLY

* IT IS DIFFICULT TO PROVIDE INDICATIONS ON IMPACT OF PANDEMIC

* CEO SAYS IT HAS ALREADY ACTIVATED SEVERAL COST CONTAINMENT INITIATIVES AIMED AT DEFENDING PROFITABILITY

* CEO SAYS IT IS CONFIDENT OF BEING ABLE TO RETURN TO PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH OPPORTUNITIES IN WELLNESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)