Oct 3 (Reuters) - TechnologyOne Ltd

* Expects FY profit growth to be between 7 percent and 9 percent compared to previous guidance of profit growth of 10 percent to 15 percent

* Based on preliminary results, consulting profit for year is now expected to be approx. $5.4 mln​

* FY underlying profit growth excluding significant events is expected to be about 20 percent