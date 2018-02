Feb 15 (Reuters) - TECHNOPOLIS OYJ:

* A STRONG YEAR FOR TECHNOPOLIS

* Q4 NET SALES EUR ‍45.5​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 44.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITDA EUR ‍22.7​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍PROPOSAL FOR DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION IS EUR 0.09 (0.12)​