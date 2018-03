March 19 (Reuters) - Technovator International Ltd :

* REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY RMB1,980.0 MILLION FOR 2017, REPRESENTING A YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASE OF 10.8%.

* PROFIT FOR YEAR INCREASED BY APPROXIMATELY 13.5%, TO APPROXIMATELY RMB262.9 MILLION FOR 2017.