BRIEF-Techstep announces its third acquisition in Sweden in 2017

Aug 15 (Reuters) - TECHSTEP ASA:

* TECHSTEP ANNOUNCES ITS THIRD ACQUISITION IN SWEDEN IN 2017\, COMPLEMENTING

* ‍ENTERED INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 51% OF CONNEQTED 365 AB FOR AN AGGREGATED PURCHASE PRICE OF SEK 3.5 MILLION​

* AGREEMENT INCLUDES AN OPTION FOR TECHSTEP TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 49% OF SHARES

* PURCHASE PRICE PAYABLE AT CLOSING OF SEK 3.5 MILLION WILL BE SETTLED BY SEK 2.3 MILLION IN CASH AND SEK 1.2 MILLION IN TECHSTEP SHARES

* CLOSING OF ACQUISITION IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CONDITIONS AND IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT END OF AUGUST 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)