Sept 21 (Reuters) - TECHSTEP ASA:

* TECHSTEP SUBSIDIARY CHOSEN AS SUPPLIER TO THE NORWEGIAN ARMED FORCES

* ‍FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE UP TO NOK 17 MILLION FIRST​​

* THERE'S ‍POSSIBILITY OF CO BEING CHOSEN AGAIN FOLLOWING THREE YEARS, REPRESENTING A POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE UP TO NOK 68 MILLION​